'We Need More Time On The Clock': Murphy Won't Be Ditching Face Masks So Soon

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy proved he isn't a follower.

While state leaders in Connecticut, New York, Delaware and Pennsylvania are allowing fully-vaccinated individuals to ditch face masks inside in accordance with the CDC's new guidelines, Murphy says "not yet."

"This is not forever and always," the governor said during Monday's COVID-19 press conference. "We just need more time on the clock."

Citing Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Biden, Murphy said that the premature, widespread removal of mask mandates especially indoors could reignite the virus.

Therefore, New Jerseyans must mask up -- fully vaccinated or not -- while in public, indoor spaces, Murphy said.

However, Murphy announced he would be signing an executive order lifting the mask mandate in outdoor spaces.

"We've gotten as far as we have because we all recognize that the pandemic required us to be a little bit more selfless and a little less selfish," Murphy said.

