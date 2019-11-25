'We Hate Our New Normal,' Says Phillipsburg Family Of Boy, 10, With Cyclic Vomiting Syndrome

The Phillipsburg community is fighting for the family of a local boy who has been violently ill since February.

More than $4,800 had been raised on a GoFundMe as of Monday for the Turdo family.

Andrew Turdo, 10, has been hospitalized six times since February with cyclic vomiting syndrome, prompting his mother, Maryanne Turdo, to quit her job, according to the online campaign.

His father, Scott Turdo, is nearly out of time from his job with the corrections department.

The Turdos of Phillipsburg.

"Constantlly being admitted to the hospital, loss in income, and ever-changing routines have made things very hard for the family," the page's founder Christina Hudak said.

"Scott and Maryanne do so much for their friends and community, I ask that we gather together to help them."

A heart-wrenching update was posted by Andrew's mom over the weekend.

Andrew -- who had been home for 13 days -- woke up feeling well on Sunday morning. It wasn't long before he felt tired again and went to lay down.

"It is hard on all 5 of us. But especially Andrew."

Within minutes, Andrew was throwing up, according to his mother's update.

"This is how quick a CVS episode can change our lives," the update said.

"He is on his way to CHOP [Children's Hospital of Philadelphia] now. This is our life. Our new 'normal.' We ALL hate it.

"It is hard on all 5 of us. But especially Andrew."

Click here to donate.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.