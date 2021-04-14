'We Don't Like You Either': NJ Ranked 48th Worst State In America

New Jerseyans are squaring up after a recent survey ranked the Garden State the 48th worst in America.

YouGov asked 1,211 adult Americans to choose the better of two states (including Washington D.C) in a series of head-to-head matchups in mid-March.

States were rated based on their “win percentage," or how often that state won the head-to-head matchup when it was one of the two states shown.

The Garden State came in just before just before Mississippi and Alabama -- and residents are trying to figure out why.

"It's not our fault Jersey smells so bad and is a state of endless tolls." Twitter photo

"While panelists did not provide context for their choices, New Jersey is often the butt of jokes, including for its occasional odor or for being the birthplace of The Jersey Shore franchise," the report says.

YouGov survey results YouGov

Hawaii and Colorado were ranked as the top two states in the country.

The official New Jersey Twitter account's response to the survey was loud and clear:

