Wayne PD: Security Nabs Man Groping Female Patrons At Willowbrook Mall Dave And Buster's

Two patrons at a Willowbrook Mall restaurant had their butts grabbed by an East Orange man who was seized by security and held for Wayne police, authorities said.

Officers responding to the Dave and Buster’s shortly after midnight Saturday interviewed one of the victims, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.

The assailant “brushed against her, grabbed her buttocks and then walked away,” Daly said she told them.

The woman also said she “turned around and observed the man then grab the buttocks of a second female and then walk away from her,” the captain added.

The first victim notified security, who detained Phillip Lively, 38.

The second woman had left already, but the first identified Lively, whom the officers also saw grabbing both on restaurant surveillance video, Daly said.

They arrested Lively, charged him with criminal sexual contact and released him on a summons pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

