Wayne PD: Officer Nabs Overnight Burglar From Sussex

A Sussex County ex-con with a drug-related criminal history bolted when a Wayne resident found him trying to steal his car and was caught moments later, township police said.

Security video shows Nicholas Scalici, 31, of Franklin Borough getting into the vehicle in the resident’s driveway, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.

Officer Steven Martell was responding to an overnight 911 call from Park Lane when he spotted Scalici walking away from the scene, the captain said.

The victim identified him as the intruder, Daly said.

Martell then arrested Scalici and found him carrying a switchblade and a small flashlight, he said.

Scalici was sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a detention hearing in Superior Court in Paterson, Daly said. He’s charged with burglary, weapons possession and possession of burglary tools.

