Wayne PD: Macy's Shoplifter Used Minor To Swipe Clothes

A shoplifter was caught using a minor to steal clothing from a Willowbrook Mall store, authorities said.

Daniela Dimitrovska, 51, of Pequannock and her young companion were detained by security at Macy's Sunday night, Wayne Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.

Both had been "placing clothing in shopping bags that they had brought into the store," Daly said.

Surveillance video also caught Dimitrovska "handing items to the juvenile and placing items in the juvenile’s bag," the captain said. "Both then passed all points of sale and exited the store, where they were apprehended by store security."

The juvenile was released to a guardian at the store, Daly said.

Dimitrovska, meanwhile, was arrested, processed on charges of shoplifting and employing a juvenile in a crime and released on a summons, he said.

