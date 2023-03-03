Water Company Tech From Rutherford Charged With Sexually Assaulting Pre-Teen

A Rutherford man who recently began working for Veolia Water North Jersey was charged with sexually assaulting a pre-teen, authorities announced.

Adrian Antonio Guzman, a 31-year-old system technician who joined the utility company five months ago, was arrested by members of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit after they were alerted to the alleged incident by Rutherford police, Prosecutor Mark Musella said on Friday, March 3.

They charged Guzman on Thursday with aggravated sexual assault of a minor and child endangerment and sent him to the Bergen County Jail.

Guzman remained there Friday awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

