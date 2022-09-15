WATCH: Video Shows Crews Rescuing Fallen Horse In Hunterdon County

Rescue crews were quick to help a horse back onto its feet after it had fallen at a Hunterdon County farm during the afternoon on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

The Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad and Sergeantsville Volunteer Fire Company responded to Good Manners Farm in Delaware Township with a variety of heavy rigging equipment, including a grip hoist, come-along, and Paratech aluminum wale.

Several crew members used the equipment to lift the horse to safety under the supervision of an equine veterinarian, the rescue squad said.

The horse, named "Tamale," was recently confirmed to be doing well.

Scroll down to view a 29-second video clip of the rescue.

“Once in a while it's an animal that needs help out of a tough situation,” the rescue squad said.

