Breaking News: Ridgewood Chief: Rockland Cyclist, 15, In 'Violent' Viral Video Ignored Orders, Refused Summons
WATCH: Video Shows Arrest Of Defiant South Jersey Gym Owners

Cecilia Levine
Atilis Gym owner Ian Smith Photo Credit: Atilis Gym Instagram

The owners of Bellmawr's Atilis Gym were arrested after continuously defying Gov. Phil Murphy's COVID-19 shutdown order, CBS Philadelphia reports.

A woman who identified herself as an author working on a book with Atilis owners Ian Smith and Frank Trumbetti told Daily Voice she was five minutes away from leaving after a night of writing when authorities pulled in and made the arrests.

"Well, this was a first," the author wrote on her Facebook page.

"I stayed the night in the gym writing, my book clients Ian & Frank were just waking up, I’m gathering my computer & notebooks, just waiting for the guys to come out for a few final questions, and then a SWARM of Camden County Sheriffs & local Bellmawr police (with K-9 units waiting in a vehicle) come bursting thru the door....to me, sitting there, writing, by myself."

Smith and Trumbetti had been staying inside the gym since last week, when a judge ruled Atilis was in contempt of Murphy's order after reopening.

The author told Daily Voice Trumbetti and Smith were released within the hour. 

