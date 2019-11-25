WATCH: Paul McCartney Rocks Jersey City Waterfront Restaurant

Sir Paul McCartney had a packed house singing and dancing -- and recording -- at an invitation-only party on the Hudson River waterfront over the weekend.

Wife Nancy Shevell, an Edison native, joined the gum-chewing, 77-year-old musical legend as he removed his jacket and launched the band into the Beatles' "I Saw Her Standing There" at the Hudson House in Jersey City Saturday night.

The event was reportedly a farewell party for Shevell's family's Elizabeth-based New England Motor Freight company, which filed for Chapter 11 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Newark earlier this year.

McCartney and Shevell co-hosted the bash at the new restaurant/catering hall, which has panoramic views of the Freedom Tower, the Statue of Liberty, and the Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Verrazano bridges.

