WATCH: Netflix Releases Chilling Trailer For Documentary On Murder Case Of NJ Native, Kids

Netflix has released the chilling trailer for a documentary on a murder case involving a man who killed his wife -- a North Jersey native -- and their kids in Colorado.

“American Murder: The Family Next Door” will be available on Netflix Sept. 30.

The show examines the murder trials of Chris Watts, who was sentenced to three consecutive terms of life in prison for the Colorado killings of his wife Shanann Watts (originally of Clifton), and their daughters, Celeste and Bella.

"Shanann Watts and her two young daughters went missing in Frederick, Colorado,” reads the documentary’s description on Netflix.

Shanann Watts and her two young daughters went missing in Frederick, Colorado. As details of their deaths made headlines worldwide, it became clear that Shanann's husband, Chris Watts, wasn't the man he appeared to be. Netflix

“As details of their deaths made headlines worldwide, it became clear that Shanann’s husband, Chris Watts, wasn’t the man he appeared to be. Experience a gripping and immersive examination of the disintegration of a marriage."

Shanann's body was found at the site of the petroleum and natural gas exploration site where Chris worked in August 2018.

Her husband initially denied any involvement in his family's disappearance and even expressed concern to local TV reports.

Chris later confessed to the crime, and having an affair with his coworker.

He was captured on surveillance cameras leading the family to his work truck before driving to an oil field, burying Shanann in a shallow grave and leaving the two toddlers to sink to the bottom of oil drums nearby.

Medical examinations determined that Shanann died of strangulation. Bella and Celeste died of smothering -- despite fighting their dad to stay alive.

“American Murder: The Family Next Door” explores the case in its entirety and uses raw footage to dive deeper into the "disintegration" of the couple's marriage.

