WATCH: Mom-Daughter Duo Slow-Clapped Off Newark Bound Flight In Viral TikTok Video

A Hoboken woman's TikTok video of a mother-daughter duo being escorted off a Newark-bound flight for refusing to wear a face mask as passengers cheer has gone viral.

Carley Golembeski's video, captioned "It's the entitlement for me," was shared on Saturday and had more than 2.6 million views as of Tuesday.

The mother and daughter -- dubbed "Karen" and "Karenette" by internet users -- were escorted off the Spirit Airlines flight returning from Orlando, FL, Golembeski told Daily Voice.

"The woman refused to wear a mask and the flight was delayed 45 minutes as she was arguing with the flight attendants," said Golembeski, 23. "Police officers eventually had to be called to escort her off the airplane."

The elder "Karen" can be seen wearing a mask around her wrist and clapping along with the other passengers. She yells, "Racism at its best," and asks passengers if they are filming before the camera pans to her daughter.

"Don't talk to my mother like that," the young woman says in an attempt to defend her mom.

"Just go," someone else yells back an airport police officer gently pushes her off the plane.

Spirit Airlines has mandated all passengers must wear masks on the plane, in lounges and at ticket counters. Those who refuse are not allowed to fly.

The airline had not returned a request for comment from Daily Mail as of Tuesday.

