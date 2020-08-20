WATCH: Entire Newark Flight Ousted From Plane After Toddler, 2, Refuses Face Mask

An entire Newark-bound flight was forced off the plane after a 2-year-old girl refused to wear a face mask, reports say.

Chaya Bruck of Brooklyn, NY, was flying alone from Orlando Wednesday with her six children when her youngest, Dina, refused to keep her mask on, she said in a Facebook post.

Flight attendants warned Bruck if her toddler didn't keep her mask on, they'd be kicked off the plane. Other passengers encouraged Bruck to stand her ground -- even arguing with the flight attendants over their face mask policy and the age of the child.

Bruck pleaded with flight attendants to let her family stay on as her other children begged the girl to keep her mask on.

Chaya Bruck argues with JetBlue flight attendants over her daughter's face mask before everyone was kicked off the Newark-bound plane. Chaya Bruck

"I asked them, 'Should I tie her hands and feet?'" Bruck told NBC New York. "They just wanted me off the plane."

The toddler began crying as things escalated between Bruck and the flight attendants.

Moments later, the entire flight was kicked off, according to footage first published by The Yeshiva World.

JetBlue told NBC their face covering policy, updated Aug. 10, requires everyone ages 2 and up wears a face covering to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"You have traumatized my children and me for life and in fact violated Jetblue Air written policy posted on you’re[sic] website stating that young children who are unable to wear a mask are exempt," Bruck wrote on Facebook.

"This was also announced on the loudspeaker on the plane but nonetheless your flight attendants still harrased[sic] me and kicked me off the plane."

Bruck and her family flew home on a United Airlines flight.

"Thank goodness for airlines like UnitedAirlines who were caring and understanding," she said.

The Brooklyn mom said she hopes the airline will change its policy to help children like her own who struggle to keep a mask on.

