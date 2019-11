A section of County Road in Tenafly was closed off Friday morning as crews scrambled to repair the damage from a main that burst several hours earlier, Suez Water said.

#Tenafly SUEZ emergency crews are onsite at 21 County Rd at scene of 24” water main break. We are in the process of isolating the main, no customers are without water pressure at this time. Will update as more info is available. pic.twitter.com/f4i8bGMBwY — SUEZ Water NJ (@SUEZwaterNJ) November 22, 2019

The main burst near 21 County Road around 5 p.m. Thursday, sending a geyser of water shooting several feet in the air. No customers were immediately affected by the burst 24-inch main.

#Tenafly SUEZ emergency crews worked thru the night to complete digging to expose the broken water main. One block of traffic is closed on County Rd, with detour around repair site. Repairs will continue thru this am. pic.twitter.com/2MrP61GCkr — SUEZ Water NJ (@SUEZwaterNJ) November 22, 2019

