Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Mahwah Mom Fights Off Attacking Coyote
News

WATCH: Bat Hitches A Ride Aboard Newark-Bound Flight

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Video of a bat whipping through the cabin of a Newark-bound airliner has gone viral
Video of a bat whipping through the cabin of a Newark-bound airliner has gone viral Photo Credit: Screen grab

A passenger aboard a Spirit Airlines flight from Charlotte, North Carolina to Newark Wednesday took video of a bat that had somehow gotten aboard the plane.

The passenger, a 23-year-old named Peter Scattini, shot the video while aboard the 6 a.m. flight bound for Newark Liberty International Airport.

Here's video by another passenger:

Spirit Airlines told HuffPost that “a stowaway bat” was on the flight from Charlotte to Newark and that it was “removed once on the ground by animal control officers.”

“The aircraft was disinfected and searched as a precaution,” a representative from Spirit said in a statement. “It is believed the bat started its journey in Charlotte, flying into an overhead bin while our crews were doing overnight maintenance.”

There were no reported injuries.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.