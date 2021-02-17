Watch Atlantic City Trump Plaza Implosion (VIDEO)

Trump Plaza in Atlantic City is officially gone.

The hotel casino that has loomed over Missouri and Mississippi avenues since 1984 was imploded at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The property owned by former President Donald Trump closed when Trump Entertainment Resorts filed for its fifth bankruptcy in 2014.

Trump later filed a lawsuit requesting his name be removed from the deteriorating building.

Carl Icahn bought the property in 2018 and in 2020 applied to have it demolished, as the former hotel and casino was deemed a public safety hazard due to falling debris.

