Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Clifton Police Nab Drivers In Separate Vehicle Thefts Out Of Nutley, Paterson
News

Wasps Released In Delaware Water Gap Will Kill Beetle Found Eating North Jersey's Ash Trees

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
The Ash tree-eating Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) has been detected across North Jersey.
The Ash tree-eating Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) has been detected across North Jersey. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources/NJDOA

Several species of small wasps that attack the eggs of a tree-eating beetle found in North Jersey were released last weekend within the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, according to a recent report.

The adult and pupae wasps are native to Asian areas where the emerald ash borer (beetles) are from.

The Asian-native emerald ash borer beetles attack ash trees and have been detected in parts of New Jersey, as well as across the U.S.

This year, the EAB has been detected in the following areas of New Jersey, according to the state's agricultural department:

  • BERGEN: Glen Rock
  • CAMDEN: Haddon Heights
  • GLOUCESTER: East Greenwich
  • HUNTERDON: Union, Raritan, Flemington, High Bridge, Tewksbury, Califon
  • MONMOUTH: Upper Freehold
  • PASSAIC: Ringwood
  • SUSSEX: Sparta, Vernon, Stillwater
  • WARREN: Knowlton, Frelinghuysen

The wasps, which do not sting, were released in the Moiser's Knob area, located below the Walpack Bend of the Delaware River Gap. New Jersey's Department of Agriculture also recently released its own biological agents to control the EABs in the Worthington State Forest, the New Jersey Herald reports.

The control efforts in Pennsylvania and New Jersey will be monitored by park staff and Stephanie Perles of the NPS Eastern Rivers and Mountains Inventory & Monitoring Network.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.