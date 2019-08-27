Wasps Released In Delaware Water Gap Will Kill Beetle Found Eating North Jersey's Ash Trees

Several species of small wasps that attack the eggs of a tree-eating beetle found in North Jersey were released last weekend within the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, according to a recent report.

The adult and pupae wasps are native to Asian areas where the emerald ash borer (beetles) are from.

The Asian-native emerald ash borer beetles attack ash trees and have been detected in parts of New Jersey, as well as across the U.S.

This year, the EAB has been detected in the following areas of New Jersey, according to the state's agricultural department:

BERGEN: Glen Rock

CAMDEN: Haddon Heights

GLOUCESTER: East Greenwich

HUNTERDON: Union, Raritan, Flemington, High Bridge, Tewksbury, Califon

MONMOUTH: Upper Freehold

PASSAIC: Ringwood

SUSSEX: Sparta, Vernon, Stillwater

WARREN: Knowlton, Frelinghuysen

The wasps, which do not sting, were released in the Moiser's Knob area, located below the Walpack Bend of the Delaware River Gap. New Jersey's Department of Agriculture also recently released its own biological agents to control the EABs in the Worthington State Forest, the New Jersey Herald reports.

The control efforts in Pennsylvania and New Jersey will be monitored by park staff and Stephanie Perles of the NPS Eastern Rivers and Mountains Inventory & Monitoring Network.

