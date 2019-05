If you purchased a Mega Millions lottery ticket from the Welsh Farms and Blimpie sub shop in Clifton, your future may get much brighter.

A second-tier prizewinning ticket worth $1 million from Tuesday's drawing was sold at the Main Avenue sandwich shop.

The winning numbers were 24, 37, 41, 61, and 70. The Gold Mega Ball was 20 , and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03 .

The next drawing will be held Friday, May 3 at 11 p.m.

