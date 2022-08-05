Wanted Route 17 Driver Had Air Pistol, Ski Mask, More: Rochelle Park PD

A driver from Staten Island was caught with an air pistol, a ski mask and an outstanding warrant when Rochelle Park police stopped him on Route 17, authorities said.

Officer Chris Kiszka pulled over the BMW with Florida transporter plates for multiple equipment violations on the southbound highway around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Lt. James M. DePreta said.

The driver, 22-year-old Devonte Thomas, was unable to provide a valid registration or proof of insurance, he said.

While Kiszka was dealing with him, backup Officer Jorge Orihuela spotted what looked like a handgun sticking out from beneath the front passenger said, the lieutenant said.

It turned out to be a .177-caliber Glock 19-styled pellet gun with the orange safety tip removed, he said.

The pistol -- which has a metal slide, fires steel BBs and bears what experts call the "unmistakable look" of the real thing -- is considered a firearm under New Jersey law and is regulated the same as the genuine article.

Thomas, who had an open warrant out of Paterson, was charged with weapons offenses, obstruction and possession of a fraudulent government document before being sent to the Bergen County Jail.

A judge in Hackensack released him less than 24 hours later, pending further court action, under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law, records show.

