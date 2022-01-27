Wanted Motorist Who Fled Two Palisades Parkway Police Stops Nabbed By New York State Troopers

A wanted driver who fled a Palisades Interstate Parkway police stop in Bergen County late last year was captured by New York State troopers in Rockland after doing it again, authorities said.

Vincent Gambrell, 56, of Orange County had initially sped off when Officer Thomas Shine tried to stop his Ford Taurus on the New Jersey side of the northbound parkway shortly before midnight last Dec. 17, Detective Sgt. First Class Raymond E. Walter said.

The sedan had Georgia license plates that belonged to another vehicle, leading to the attempted stop, Walter explained. Gambrell slowed down and moved onto the shoulder, then suddenly hit the gas as Shine pulled up behind, the sergeant said.

Rather than risk public safety by pursuing the Taurus, Walter broadcast descriptions of the vehicle and driver to New York State Police and surrounding area law enforcement agencies.

Working with investigators at the Rockland Intelligence Center, detectives identified Gambrell, of New Windsor, as the driver. It turns out he was also wanted on warrants out of Clifton and New York State, records show.

PIP police had also arrested him two years earlier for drug possession, obstruction and open warrants, Walter said.

It was just after midnight this past Saturday when PIP Officer Timothy Conboy spotted Gambrell driving the Taurus -- now bearing New York plates -- north on the parkway in Alpine, Walter said.

Like Shine before him, Conboy activated his emergency lights, the sergeant said. But Gambrell sped off yet again.

Hearing Conboy's alert, troopers waited just across the border until the Ford came their way, Walter said. They pursued Gambrell, stopped him in Nanuet and took him into custody, the sergeant said.

Gambrell was brought to the Bergen County Jail on Monday.

A Superior Court judge in Hackensack ordered that he remain held pending further court action on two separate resisting arrest counts, as well as charges of hindering apprehension and being a fugitive from justice.

