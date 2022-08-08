Wanted Long Island Man Captured After Trying To Retrieve Impounded Stolen Car: Bogota Police

A Long Island fugitive who went to Bogota police headquarters to retrieve an impounded stolen car was promptly arrested, authorities said.

Adam Ouattara, 23, of the Bronx was taken into custody following a brief struggle, Sgt. Geoffrey Cole said.

Detective Michael Laferrera had found the 2020 BMW 530 parked at The Atwater Apartment Complex on West Fort Lee Road on Friday, Aug. 5, Cole said.

It turns out Ouattara had bought the car in Nassau County using an account that wasn't his and now authorities there were looking for him, the sergeant said.

A few hours after the sedan was towed, Ouattara showed up at headquarters to pick it up, Cole said.

Questioned by Laferrera, he provided a bogus name, then tried to run when police realized he was wanted, the sergeant said.

Laferrera subdued and arrested Ouattara with help from Officers Matthew Luciano and George Hondros, he said.

Ouattara remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with aggravated assault on police, resisting arrest, obstruction and receiving stolen property, among other counts.

Police also charged him with being a fugitive from justice in Nassau County.

