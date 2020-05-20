Walmart, Quest Labs Offer Drive-Thru COVID-19 Tests, Self-Swabs

Walmart and Quest Diagnostic labs will offer self-administered tests for coronavirus starting next week, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday.

By appointment only, residents can drive-up to seven Walmart stores to be tested for COVID-19, and get results in about two days, Murphy said during an afternoon briefing.

More details can be found at www.MyQuestCOVIDtest.com .

Tests will be offered at Walmart drive-thru sites in Garfield, North Bergen, Kearny, Flemington, Burlington, Howell and Mount Laurel. Walmart tests will be offered Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday next week, and Monday, Wednesday and Friday in subsequent weeks. That brings the number of statewide test sites to more than 150, Murphy said.

Separately, Murphy and state Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli warned residents to be aware of a scam in which people offer "contact tracing" for the spread of coronavirus. The statewide COVID-19 tracing scam has been going on since last month, but recently includes text messages with a live link to a fraudulent phone number, state officials said.

"Never give out your Social Security number,'' Murphy said. "There's a special place in hell for the people doing that"

On Monday, Murphy announced that more than 18,000 licensed New Jersey pharmacists have been authorized by state officials to administer FDA-approved coronavirus tests to customers. The tests can be given without a prescription, he said.

About 50 CVS pharmacy locations across the state will be offering self-swab tests by the end of May. The governor did not say which locations would have self-swab tests. Rite-Aid also will be offering COVID-19 tests, Murphy said.

"This is another important step forward as we continue to build testing capacity in our state," Murphy said.

A significant ramp up in COVID-19 testing and contact tracing are integral in the state's reopening.

