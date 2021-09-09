Wallington Man, 27, Charged With Assaulting Elmwood Park Police After Threatening GF, 40

A drunken Wallington man fought with and spit on police who responded to a fight between him and his girlfriend outside the Domino’s in Elmwood Park, authorities said.

A witness told police that Max Zaccone, 27, threatened to hit the 40-year-old Wyckoff woman with a bottle as she lay prone on the ground in front of the Market Street eatery shortly before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

Both Zaccone and the woman “appeared to be heavily intoxicated and were extremely uncooperative with the investigating officers,” Foligno said.

Zaccone then “became agitated and approached an officer aggressively,” the chief said.

The officer put his hand on Zaccone’s chest to keep him from advancing, but Zaccone slapped it away, he said.

He then pulled his hands in toward his chest in an attempt to keep the officers from handcuffing him, Foligno said.

Zaccone was subdued after a brief struggle, then screamed at the officers and spit in the eye of one of them as they waited for an ambulance to take him to the hospital, the chief said.

Once it arrived, Zaccone spit in the face of an EMS worker, he added.

Zaccone, whose 38-year-old brother died last month, was taken to New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus in custody.

He will remain there until a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on four counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, one count of aggravated assault on EMS personnel, resisting arrest, obstruction, making terroristic threats and disorderly conduct, Foligno said.

