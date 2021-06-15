WalletHub Ranks New Jersey No. 1 Best State To Live In America

Is it the beaches? The breakfast sandwiches? Or the pizza?

WalletHub has released its latest rankings of the best states to live in America, landing New Jersey at No. 1.

The website ranked each state based on five key factors: Affordability, economy, education/health, quality of life and safety.

Here are the other states that ranked among the top 10 in the nation:

1. New Jersey

2. Massachusetts

3. New York

4. Idaho

5. Minnesota

6. Wisconsin

7. Utah

8. New Hampshire

9. Iowa

10. Pennsylvania

Click here to see the fully ranked list of the best states to live in.

