Waldwick Native Found Dead By Hikers In California Canyon Car Wreck

A woman found dead with her friend in vehicle wreckage near a San Diego canyon over the weekend has been identified as a Waldwick native.

Nicole Shamoun, 35, was the passenger in the vehicle that hikers discovered around 8 a.m. Sunday morning, CBS reports .

The car, driven by Sarah Lindsay Constantine, was under brush in Oak Canyon, part of Mission Trails Regional Park, the article says.

More than $5,900 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Shamoun's son, Camden, whom she leaves behind.

"Nicole would do anything for anyone at anytime," Shirley Slee said on the page.

"That’s the type of friend she was. She stopped over Friday just to say Hi. I believe God orchestrated this goodbye for us. We laughed, hugged said I love you. She was so radiant, and beautiful that day. I will always be grateful that I got to say goodbye until we meet again."

"Nicole was a beautiful person, inside and out," Sarah Scalzo added.

"She was an incredible Mommy to Camden and a great friend. My heart aches for her family."

Shamoun had been living in Solana Beach, Calif., and was working as a realtor for Beal Real Estate.

Check back for funeral arrangements.

