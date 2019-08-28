Wait List Opens For Low-Income Jersey City Apartments

The waitlist for two-bedroom low-income housing tax credit apartments at Mill Creek Gardens in Jersey City has been reopened, officials said.

The rent for the two-bedroom low-income housing tax-credit unit will be $1,145 per month.

The residents of apartments developed through the Low Income Housing Tax Credit program pay rent that is based on the Area Median Income (AMI).

Under federal guidelines governing Hudson County, the maximum gross income limit for one person is $38,520, two people is $44,040, three people is $49,560 and four people is $55,020. Vouchers are welcomed.

"As Jersey City continues to expand, it is a priority that we ensure that all working families have an affordable, safe place to call home," Mayor Steven M. Fulop said.

"As we reopen the waiting list for these two-bedroom units, we continue to pursue new opportunities that will increase the amount of affordable housing available."

The 126-unit development opened in the spring on the site of the former Montgomery Gardens Public Housing Apartment Complex, the mayor announced alongside the Jersey City Housing Authority (JCHA) and The Michaels Organization.

Pre-applications are available from September 9 and remain open until Dec. 20.

Anyone interested in applying may visit 547 Montgomery St., Jersey City, NJ, 07302, for a pre-application.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.