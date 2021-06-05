Voter Fraud Charges For 2 Pennsylvanian Women Accused Of Voting As Their Dead Moms

Two women from the Philadelphia area are facing voter fraud charges after allegedly voting as their deceased mothers on mail-in ballots in the 2020 general election, according to officials.

Danielle Elaine Dooner, 56 of Furlong, and Melissa Ann Fisher, 51 of Quakertown, were charged via summons after an in-depth investigation into potential election fraud in Bucks County, according to authorities.

Dooner’s mother died Sep. 29 and Fisher’s mother died Sep. 21 but they completed their mothers' mail-in ballots for the 2020 General Election--foraging their mothers’ signatures--on Oct. 7, according to handwriting analysis hired by county prosecutors.

The women’s party affiliations and candidates voted for have not been made public.

Neither ballot was opened or counted according to officials.

22 cases of alleged voter fraud were investigated but no “widespread or systematic election fraud” was in the county, according to District Attorney Mike Wietraub. “In each of these cases, the system caught the fraud first, as it was designed to do,” he said.

Complaints of alleged election fraud by officials, residents and both parties were made in Bucks County, according to the DA.

"In some of these investigations, the detectives obtained DNA samples from ballots and voters for analysis, took handwriting samples from voters, prepared and served search warrants for IP addresses for electronic mail-in-ballot application submissions, reviewed video surveillance of county government facilities, contacted and spoke to postal carriers and contacted and spoke to FBI agents assigned to voter irregularities," the office said in a statement.

Both women are charged with a misdemeanor for Violations Relating to Absentee/Mail-in Ballots.

Their hearings are scheduled for June 21 at Dooner at 3 p.m. and Fisher’s 3:15 p.m.

