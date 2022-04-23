Virginia Gunman Kills Himself After Quadruple Sniper-Type DC Shooting, Police Say

A Fairfax, VA man suspected of shooting four people in Washington DC — including a 12-year-old girl — was found dead in an apartment Friday, April 22, authorities said.

Raymond Spencer killed himself in a fifth-floor bathroom of a building on the 2900 block of Van Ness St., Fox5 reports citing police.

Spencer is believed to have fired several shots "at anyone who was out there randomly" from the fifth floor of the building around 3:30 p.m., NBC reports citing Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee.

He struck four victims, who were reportedly in stable condition.

Contee said the shooting was a "sniper-type setup with a tripod," and the shooter's intent was to kill.

Spencer was identified as a person of interest, and was believed to have killed himself as police entered the building.

