Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Breaking News: One Dead, One Wounded In Paterson Shooting
Viral Video Shows NJ Pizza Shop 'Karen' Flipping Out Over 37 Cent Price Increase

Cecilia Levine
Video of a woman demanding her money back from a Jersey Shore pizzeria that apparently increased a price by 37 cents is going viral on TikTok.
Video of a woman demanding her money back from a Jersey Shore pizzeria that apparently increased a price by 37 cents is going viral on TikTok.

The video was posted by TikTok user __onetonsoup__ shows the "Karen" cursing at teen workers of the Seaside Heights pizzeria.

According to That Viral Feed, she was upset after the pizzeria hiked the price of pizza from $5.67 to $6.

"I want my money back," she says. "Take your food back. And I want a f---ing number [of a manager]."

The video had garnered 3.2 million views as of Aug. 16.

TikTok users commended workers for standing up for themselves.

__onetonsoup__ TikTok

