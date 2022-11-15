Viral TikToker Helps 81-Year-Old NJ Walmart Worker Retire

A viral TikToker from New Jersey is using his platform to help an 81-year-old Walmart worker pay off her mortgage and retire at long last.

It all started when Devan Bonagura, 19, posted a clip of Nola Carpenter during a shift at Walmart in Hackettstown to his TikTok page on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

“I feel bad,” the caption says.

“GOFUNDME ASAP!” one user commented.

Bonagura launched the fundraiser the next day, and it took off immediately, reaching an astonishing $100,000 in less than 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the viral TikToker said in an update that Walmart has asked him to take down the initial clip of Nola and the GoFundMe after receiving numerous threats — but he didn't back down.

“I told them, ‘do what you gotta do because I’m getting this money to this woman one way or another,’” he says.

And that’s exactly what he did. In a heartwarming update on Friday, Nov. 4, Bonagura and Nola’s family shared the exciting news with Nola that she had been seen by millions of viewers who had raised upwards of $100,000 just for her.

Nola shared in a final update with Bonagura that she plans on working through the holidays and retiring in January — but that her customers will certainly miss her because they “look for her every day.” Happy retirement, Nola!

As for the fundraiser? It’s still skyrocketing in donations and has reached nearly $184,000 as of Tuesday, Nov. 15.

