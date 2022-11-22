Viral NJ TikToker Back Again With Fundraiser For Homeless Couple

Remember the TikToker from New Jersey who recently went viral after launching a fundraiser to help an 81-year-old Walmart worker retire?

He’s back again with a new campaign for an elderly couple who were left homeless after several financial difficulties.

Devan Bonagura, 19, raised more than $186,000 for Hackettstown Walmart worker Nola Carpenter after creating a GoFundMe and posting a series of TikTok videos, DailyVoice.com previously reported.

Now, he has his sights set on helping 40-year-married couple Eric and Millie Cornish of Hackettstown.

Eric had a heart attack about two weeks ago, and after getting into financial difficulties, the bank repossessed the home they’d been living in for nearly 30 years.

To make matters worse, the sheriff refused to let them back inside one last time to gather any of their belongings, they explain in a TikTok video on Bonagura’s page.

Meanwhile, after undergoing an intense back operation herself, Millie, 63, lost her job at the local Wawa when she went to get Eric out of the hospital following his cardiac episode, the couple explains.

In the meantime, they’re staying in a motel Bonagura says they can’t pay for.

“Neither of them can work and stay healthy, Eric had a heart attack and Millie has some health problems,” Bonagura writes in the GoFundMe. “And they could really use some support.”

More than $2,000 had been raised in just four days.

“We’ve always been hard-working people, we got up every day, pulled up our bootstraps, and went to work,” Eric says in the video.

“Let’s try and help Eric & Millie,” Bonagura says.

Click here to view/donate to ‘Let’s help Millie and Eric’ on GoFundMe.

