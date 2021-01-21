Viral Facebook Post Shows PA Teacher Taping Mask On To Child's Face (PHOTO)

A Pennsylvania school has issued an apology after a viral Facebook post included a photo of a teacher taping on children's face mask.

The image first appeared on Facebook by a group called “North Penn Stronger Together" on Monday, according to the New York Post. The photo was later confirmed to have been taken at Pennfield Middle School in Hatfield after the school issued an apology.

"Pro-mask or anti-mask, I hope we can all agree that taping masks to children’s faces crosses the LINE. This was not a joke for the child or the parents,” the post said.

A statement was also sent to parents on Wednesday and was obtained the Philadelphia Inquirer, reading in part:

“After an immediate investigation, it was determined that while the incident was isolated and no malice was intended, the actions of the teacher were entirely inappropriate and unacceptable, no matter the context,” the statement said.

Ahead of a school board meeting on Thursday night, the mother reached out to NorthPenn Now saying she anonymously allowed the image to be shared to help bolster support against this sort of behavior ahead of the school board meeting.

“Certain individuals felt compelled to take matters into their own hands, including contacting local authorities and disseminating this image of my son to various media outlets,” the mother wrote. “While I appreciate parents and groups alike coming to our defense, as stated above, what this has evolved into is exactly what I wanted to avoid.”

The teacher has not been dismissed and it is unclear what the school intends to do about her behavior following the uproarious school board meeting.

The school did not immediately respond when Daily Voice reached out for comment on Friday.

