Vineland Driver Admits Drinking, Going 90 MPH Crash That Killed Family Of 3: Report

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Modesto Pino (inset) and the family he killed in the November 2020 crash: Iban Garcia-Ruiz, 30, his wife, Elisa Perez-Hernandez, 32, and their son, Ivan.
Modesto Pino (inset) and the family he killed in the November 2020 crash: Iban Garcia-Ruiz, 30, his wife, Elisa Perez-Hernandez, 32, and their son, Ivan. Photo Credit: Photo Credit: GoFundMe photos/Cumberland County Jail (inset)

A Vineland man has pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in a crash that killed three members of another family, NJ Advance Media reports.

Modesto Pino, 37, admitted he had been drinking and driving at speeds exceeding 90 mph when he slammed into an SUV driven by Iban Garcia-Ruiz, of Bridgeton, on Nov. 1, 2020, the outlet said.

Garcia-Ruiz and his wife, Elisa Perez-Hernandez, 32, were pronounced dead at the crash scene. Their two children were hospitalized and one of them, 1-year-old Ivan, later died.

Last September, Pino was indicted by a grand jury on 15 counts in connection with the crash.

A GoFundMe for the family had raised more than $40,600 as of Feb. 17, 2022.

Click here to read the complete story by NJ Advance Media. 

