VIDEO: YouTube Stars 'Nelk Boys' Draw Massive Crowds To MTV's 'Jersey Shore' House

A group of YouTube stars known as the "Nelk Boys" drew large crowds to the Seaside Heights house they were staying in Monday, as they counted down the minutes until 8:30 p.m. -- the time their new line of merchandise went live.

The group, staying in the same house where MTV's "Jersey Shore" was filmed, posted a video of the scene to their Instagram page around 8 p.m.

Several law enforcement agencies responded, where things were peaceful as of 8:15 p.m.

The Canadian and American entertainers are known for their YouTube prank channel, which has more than 5.7 million subscribers, and the launch of their brand "Full Send."

As promised, the new merchandise was available as the clock struck 8:30 p.m. Seventy-dollar hoodies, $100 jerseys, $60 shorts and more were listed for sale on the site.

