VIDEO: Tornado Touches Down In Springfield

A tornado that touched down on Rt. 22 in Springfield was captured on video Wednesday afternoon as a wave of storms passed through the area.

The National Weather Service confirmed the EF-0 tornado touched downat 2:47 p.m. and lasted nearly four minutes at speeds up to 70 mph.

The funnel, seen mostly in the first few seconds of a video posted to Facebook , is seen sending debris flying as it makes contact with the ground.

Evident weak rope-like tornado with definitive rotation and debris in Springfield, NJ! Wow... pic.twitter.com/FnnZCrwIPQ — Armando Salvadore (@KaptMands) August 7, 2019

One witness reported seeing the mayhem caused as the cloud spiraled though a business in the 300 block of Rt. 22.

"At Christmas Tree Store and the shopping cart holder came flying by and trees cut in half. It was unbelievable!"

There were reports in Springfield of an electrical fire and a tree into a house around 3 p.m., when the storms were at their strongest.

