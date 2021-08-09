Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Man Charged With Trafficking Child Porn Lives Across Street From Bergen School
News

Video, Social Media Posts ID Local Girls Who Trashed Fair Lawn Community Pool, Police Say

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Radburn Association pool
Radburn Association pool Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A trio of local girls who police said trashed a Fair Lawn community pool apparently didn't keep it a secret.

Police responded four different times to overnight break-ins with damage to surveillance cameras, signs and hand-sanitizing stations at the Radburn Association pool, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

The sanitizing stations and a lock box containing facility keys were also stolen, he said.

Detective Brian Rypkema identified the three borough girls -- all 15 -- after reviewing surveillance video and social media posts, the sergeant said.

Delinquency complaints were signed against all three, although one apparently did the real damage. The complaint accuses her of burglary, defiant trespassing and criminal mischief.

The other two were charged with defiant trespassing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.