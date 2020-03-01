Contact Us
VIDEO: Oprah Falls Onstage, Says She's Sore But OK

Jerry DeMarco
Oprah Winfrey fell onstage during her 2020 Vision Tour stop at the Forum in Los Angeles. Video Credit: Virgo - South Africa

Oprah Winfrey said she banged up her knee and ankle in a fall on stage Saturday during a Weight Watchers event in Los Angeles but was otherwise OK.

Winfrey, 66, took a few steps and then went down while talking about emotional balance at her "2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus" event at the Forum in Inglewood.

She laughed it off as she sat up in the spotlight.

"Shoes," she told the audience.

Longtime partner Stedman Graham rushed from the VIP section, but Oprah remained a trouper, continuing the presentation without shoes.

"I’m headed home to ice my knee and ankle," she later posted on Instagram.

