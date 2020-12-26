Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
VIDEO: Homeless Man Bashes Female Cuomo Staffer With Cinder Block On Midtown NYC Street

Jerry DeMarco
Lisa Cavanaugh, Christopher Guzman
Lisa Cavanaugh, Christopher Guzman Photo Credit: Linked In / NYPD

The NYPD seized a homeless man who they said bashed a female staffer for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo over the head with a cinder block as she walked down a midtown Manhattan street.

The New York Post obtained video of the horrifying random attack.

It shows a man identified by city police as Christopher Guzman, 28, coming up from behind Lisa Cavanaugh on Third Avenue near East 48th Street shortly after 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve while carrying the large block.

He then raises it and slams Cavanaugh over the head with it.

WATCH: Cuomo Staffer Attacked On Midtown Street

Cavanaugh temporarily lost consciousness but survived with stitches, authorities said.

She apparently had been walking home after leaving work about six blocks from the scene, they said.

Police quickly captured Guzman, who they believe had been staying at a homeless shelter nearly a mile away on West 35th Street.

They charged Guzman with assault.

