VIDEO: Driver, 22, Escapes Burning Jeep In Old Tappan Moments Before It Bursts Into Flames

WATCH: A 22-year-old driver avoided a frightful fate after a crash in Old Tappan ignited a ferocious fire that quickly engulfed her Jeep.

The Rockland County motorist didn't have much time after her Patriot slammed into a utility pole on Westwood Avenue between Stone Point Park and Washington Avenue South.

"Wires fell to the ground, igniting a leaf pile," Police Chief Joseph J. Tracy said. "The fire worked its way to leaves underneath the vehicle -- which ignited the vehicle itself."

Christian Michael provided the videos and photo for this story:

Old Tappan firefighters had to wait for the power to be cut before dousing the flames, the chief said.

Borough police and River Edge firefighters provided mutual aid, he said, adding that the driver wasn't injured.

Old Tappan police were investigating the cause of the crash.

ALL VIDEOS/PHOTO: Christian Michael for DAILY VOICE

