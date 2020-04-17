VIDEO: College Lacrosse All-American, Coronavirus Survivor, 26, Discharged From Hospital

A New Jersey coronavirus patient whose mother's quest to get him an experimental drug went viral was discharged from a Philadelphia hospital Thursday night.

Facebook video of Jack Allard of Metuchen, 26, being applauded by doctors and nurses as he's released from the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania was posted widely, including here. The video ends with Jack hugging his parents from Ridgewood, N.J.

Earlier reports said Allard was taken off a ventilator and able to take sips of water.

In an earlier interview with Daily Voice , Jack's mother, Genny Allard, said she hopes doctors will treat her son with remdesivir, a drug currently in worldwide clinical trials amid claims by patients that it can alleviate severe COVID-19 symptoms.

Jack's story has touched many who contacted Daily Voice seeking updates on his progress.

Jack Allard, far right, with his father Andy, sister Katie and mother Genny. Courtesy of Allard family

Her son remained stable on a ventilator after a medical chopper flew him to the UPenn hospital on March 24 , Allard said.

Prior to his hospitalization on March 16, Jack was in excellent health with no underlying medical conditions, according to his mother, who teaches at Bergen County Technical High School.

He fell ill on March 13 after returning home from his equities analyst job with Bank of America in Manhattan, then admitted to JFK Hospital in Edison and placed into a medically-induced coma after his symptoms quickly worsened, she said.

A lab misplaced Jack's initial COVID-19 test, so the 2012 Ridgewood (NJ) High School graduate had to be re-swabbed, she said.

"My son is deteriorating," Genny Allard at that time told Daily Voice in her first interview . "He's in regulatory limbo."

