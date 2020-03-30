Video Captures 'Emotional' Hackensack Clap Out For Healthcare Workers

The claps and cheers from Hackensack residents echoed all the way to Hackensack Medical Center on Monday at 8 p.m.

Residents stood on their porches and balconies, and ambulances honked and sounded their sirens to let the healthcare workers battling coronavirus on the frontlines know how appreciated they are.

John Pasquale captured the moment from the balcony of his high-rise apartment on Prospect Avenue.

"I went out and wasn’t sure if there would be people doing it," he said. "Sure enough at 7:55 it started, and keep going."

For what felt like the first time in a long time, the entire community was once again together.

"It was the literally the least we could do for the people on the front line," he said. "I would be lying if I didn’t say it was emotional."

