Video Captures Biden's Takeoff From NJ Airport

Video footage sent to Daily Voice captures President Joe Biden's departure from his visit to New Jersey Tuesday.

Joined by First Lady Jill Biden and the Murphys, the president surveyed Hillsborough Township and Manville -- areas hit hard last week by Tropical Depression Ida.

Biden’s helicopter Marine 1 lifted off from Central Jersey Airport in Hillsborough around 3 p.m.

Several Marine Corps V-22 Osprey fixed-wing/helicopter aircrafts containing mostly White House staff members followed.

Biden said that Hurricane Ida was caused by a changing global climate.

"Climate change is here. We’re living through it now," Biden said in New Jersey. "We’re at one of those inflection points where we act, or we’re going to be in real, real trouble."

Thank you President Joe Biden for visiting New Jersey to see Tropical Storm Ida devastation firsthand. We have families... Posted by Governor Phil Murphy on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

