VIDEO: Beachgoer's Drone Captures Humpback Whale Swimming In Manasquan

Cecilia Levine
Humpback whale off Manasquan NJ right after sunrise June 2, 2020. Video Credit: Thomas Lozinski

A humpback whale swimming yards away from the shoreline in Manasquan was captured on video -- thanks to a beachgoer's drone.

The whale was swimming through a bunker near the Brielle Road beach when Thomas Lozinski spotted it around sunrise early Tuesday morning.

"I did some geometry and calculated the length to be about 18 feet from the lens field of view and height," Lozinski said.

"The water has been clear and calm and whales and dolphins have been spotted during the last few days."

