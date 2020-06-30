VIDEO: Baby Bear Scampers Through Downtown Hawthorne

A bear cub who apparently didn’t love playing in the yard dashed through downtown Hawthorne on Tuesday.

One witness reported seeing the bear run from the Louis Bay Public Library across the tracks to Royal Avenue.

The video shows a dash around the Subway on Diamond Bridge Avenue across Lafayette Avenue.

The cub might have felt the town was just right: Hawthorne High School’s sports teams are called the Bears, after all.

Although cubs can be separated from their mothers at times, mama could be near, wildlife experts warn. So approaching them isn’t a good idea.

Best to call the NJ Division of Fish, Game & Wildlife: (908) 735-5450.

