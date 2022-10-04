Victims Survive Wild PIP Chain-Reaction Crash At NJ/NY Border

A chain-reaction collision that spread across both directions of the Palisades Interstate Parkway at the New Jersey/New York border left all involved without any serious injuries, responders said.

A northbound driver lost control of her vehicle just south of the state line near Exit 4 shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, April 10, they said.

It veered across the median and struck a Land Rover, which rolled into a wooded area, then hit another vehicle, responders said.

Members of the South Orangetown Ambulance Corps took one of the drivers to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Two others involved in the crash refused further medical attention after being assessed by members of another SOAC rig and the Closter Volunteer Ambulance & Rescue Corps.

Palisades Interstate Parkway and New York State Police responded, as did a PIP maintenance crew, which cleared crash debris in the roadway.

