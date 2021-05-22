Victim Struck, Killed By Multiple Vehicles Outside Satin Dolls

UPDATE: A victim was struck and killed outside Satin Dolls on Route 17 overnight in what responders described as a gruesome scene.

Up to three vehicles in all may have struck the victim in the southbound lanes outside the famed gentlemen's club in Lodi around 4 a.m. Saturday.

The victim and first driver had left the club together and gotten into a dispute, responders said.

The victim was struck and then "left for dead" in the highway before being hit again, they said.

A driver was treated at Hackensack University Medical Center and released into police custody, but no charges were filed.

Any summonses or charges would be pending the results of work by the Bergen County Fatal Accident Investigations Unit, assisted by Lodi police and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

Southbound Route 17 was finally reopened around noontime.

Satin Dolls, Route 17 in Lodi. Instagram

