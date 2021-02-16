Victim In Paterson Triple Shooting, 38, Dies

UPDATE: Whoever gunned down a 38-year-old Paterson man in a shooting that also wounded two others late last week now faces murder charges.

Charles Hughes, 38, died of his wounds on Valentine’s Day, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora announced Tuesday.

Although a majority of shooting victims in the Silk City are in their teens and 20s, this one was different.

Two other city men were struck by gunfire – one 52, the other 37 -- at the corner of Summer Street and Broadway shortly after 5 p.m. last Friday, authorities said.

One victim had been shot in the chest, another in the abdomen and the third in the leg, responders told Daily Voice.

All were taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center.

The younger man was later released after treatment and the older man remained hospitalized Tuesday, Valdes and Baycora said.

Hughes was pronounced dead at 11:05 a.m. Sunday, they said.

They didn’t say whether any shooters had been arrested or identified.

The shootings came shortly after authorities announced the arrest of an accused 71-year-old heroin dealer following a drug raid at a city senior citizens complex.

