Victim Hospitalized In Prospect Park Shooting, Authorities Mum On Details

Details remained scant more than 15 hours after an overnight shooting in Prospect Park.

A male shooting victim was dropped off at St. Joseph's Wayne Hospital around 3 a.m. Monday, April 10, responders said.

Wayne police were notified and the incident was traced to the corner of North 9th Street and Haledon Avenue in Prospect Park, near a trio of churches, they said.

Eight shots apparently had been fired, one said.

Authorities secured the vehicle in which the victim was brought to the hospital.

The Passaic County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence there and at the shooting scene.

The circumstances nonetheless remained unclear Monday evening. Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes had yet to release any information about it as of 7 p.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.