Victim Hospitalized After Shooting In Cresskill

A 65-year-old Cresskill homeowner was expected to survive after being shot Thursday night, responders said.

Police from surrounding towns joined their Cresskill colleagues in setting a perimeter following the shooting at the victim's Center Street home shortly after 8 p.m. They were reportedly looking for a dark-colored SUV.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, responders said.

Although his condition couldn't immediately be determined, police said his injuries weren't life-threatening.

Investigators collected area home security video while interviewing neighbors.

Police from Dumont, Haworth and Tenafly were among the mutual aid responders. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office was notified and the county sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

