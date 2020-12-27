Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Clifton Officer Slashed, Shots Fired In Confrontation At Route 3 HoJos
News

Victim Found Stabbed In Edgewater

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Undercliff Avenue, Edgewater
Undercliff Avenue, Edgewater Photo Credit: Neighbors (ring.com)

A victim was found stabbed Sunday morning in Edgewater, authorities confirmed.

The victim was hospitalized with several stab wounds in the chest and torso after being found on Undercliff Avenue near North Street.

Witnesses said the victim was in a vehicle.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit responded along with Edgewater police and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.